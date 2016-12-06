EDITORIAL: Consult betting stakeholders

Opinion and Analysis

An MP is sponsoring a Bill to regulate betting in Kenya only a few months after a parliamentary committee attempted to probe the business to no avail.

The Bill’s sponsor, Jakoyo Midiwo, is one of the MPs who would have questioned the betting firms when they realised the craze was probably getting out of hand and there was a need to restore in order.

Indeed, it has been business as usual for the betting firms since the parliamentary misstep. But a better regulation would not be faulted after suicide reports among young people who may have been swept by the tide of gaming addiction.

Any steps, we agree, to regularise the industry are quite in order and the entire betting community ought to operate within the law and a secure environment so as to bar the wrong segments from the form of entertainment with elements of addiction when a few winners are presented as the new millionaires.

However, for the Betting, Lotteries, and Gaming (Amendment) Bill, 2016 to target particular sections of the media by banning advertisements would be in bad taste.

We urge MPs to scrutinise this Bill so as not to appear as if a section of the media was under focus by denying them substantial amounts of advertising revenue.

A ban would be akin to muzzling the media. That would be a harsh form of control as opposed to a regulation that deals with pros and cons.