EDITORIAL: Consult more widely on petrol tanker rules

Opinion and Analysis

The country is once more in a crisis mode after fuel transporters stopped deliveries protesting a rule barring them from operating at night.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The rule is not new and should have come into force a few years back.

The relevant clause is contained in the Energy (Licensing of Petroleum Road Transportation Business) Regulations 2013 that kicked in on January 1, 2014, but was never enforced.

The current boycott has the potential of gelling into the ongoing industrial action by doctors and university lecturers to cause further social strife.

It is even more worrisome as fuel is critical in the economy and its shortage will grind industries and transport systems to a halt. At best, the fuel shortage will raise inflation-- shortlived as it might be.

And given that Kenya is the conduit for fuel supplies to the Great Lakes region countries of Uganda and Rwanda where it has been losing market share due to adulteration, the pain will be more widespread, not to mention the long-term ramifications.

On the face of it, the newly implemented rule is well meaning and long overdue in view of accidents caused by oil tankers—although the ministry is yet to provide proof that they are more prevalent at night than during the day.

But on a closer look, a few issues emerge. First, under the Constitution, the government is supposed to undertake widespread consultation before implementing laws that affect the citizenry.

Were there consultations and if so, were all solutions prudently evaluated to the satisfaction of all parties?

Two, as regional supplier of oil, do the rules promote national interests? The second issue must be given deeper thought because of the transit oil tankers.

How will it affect the number of days-- which has banking, insurance and logistics cost implications-- that a lorry will take from Kenya, whether Nairobi or Mombasa, to the border? Will that take away business from Kenya?

The best approach is to review the rule to suit circumstances of oil transport. To exempt oil transporters without addressing police corruption will leave the matter unresolved.