EDITORIAL: Counties overdraft window is a realistic necessity

The Treasury’s policy shift allowing county governments to access overdrafts from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is laudable and should be implemented with speed.

For far too long, operations of the county governments have suffered inadequate financing due to the out-of-sync cycles between the Treasury’s annual budgeting and the devolved unit’s expenditure plans.

Lives have been lost as doctors and nurses went on strike protesting delayed salary payments by county governments.

Kenyans have also gone without essential services such as water and road repairs, which county governments attributed to delayed disbursement of funds from the Treasury.

County government contractors have also had to wait unduly long for payment of their bills. With the devolved units now being allowed to draw up to five per cent of their annual revenue from CBK, the cash accessed should help to even out the budgeting mismatch.

Granted, Kenya is only about four years into devolution and there was bound to be teething problems at various levels of implementations of the new system of government.

This particular problem has however festered unnecessarily long, given the grave implications it has had on the counties’ operations.

The delay pushed county governments to approach banks for commercial loans, which came at a heavy cost to the taxpayers.

While the reasons advanced for the slow implementation of access to CBK overdrafts may have been well intended, they were not entirely convincing.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), for example, argued that lending overdrafts to county governments would complicate monetary policy implementation.

The Fund argued that borrowing directly from CBK would be tantamount to printing new money, which would trigger inflationary pressures.

The Treasury had also appeared hesitant to let go their sole powers to borrow on behalf of the government. The arguments may have held some water, but they appear to have failed to factor in other realities of the matter.

The fact is that the county governments resulted to borrowing the funds elsewhere anyway, at a higher cost.

One other grave outcome of the lack of access to CBK funding is that the undocumented borrowing from commercial banks created the possibility that the total national debt may have been under-estimated.

This is because when the debts are scattered among private lenders, it is hard to account for them at any one time. Yet the national government is by law ultimately responsible for all debts accumulated by the devolved units.