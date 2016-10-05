EDITORIAL: Crack the whip on officials derailing State projects

Opinion and Analysis

One of the key topics discussed in modern governance discourse is bureaucracy’s role in ensuring the stability of a polity or the nation state given the seasonal presence of political leadership.

The bureaucracy’s strength lies in having structures and institutions that have particular ways of doing things, with norms and values that persist over time.

The tendency of bureaucrats to be rigid and unwilling to change even in the face of new realities and pressure to do so, however, remains its biggest point of weakness.

Leaders may change or get into power with different manifestoes to implement, but bureaucrats stick to the old ways of doing things or pursue outdated policies and procedures familiar with them.

Those weaknesses are exactly what President Uhuru Kenyatta was referring to on Monday to when he quipped that civil servants have failed to change and continued to delay payments for work done or supplies delivered to government as they have always done.

The youth and other suppliers of goods and services to government have had to wait for payments for so long that some of them have defaulted on loans with devastating consequences.

In fact, some banks have complained that a significant portion of the non-performing loans are associated with companies in business with the government. Some have cried out that they are being auctioned for having not paid bank debts.

The Jubilee government came to power on the back of a number of promises they intended to fulfil, and while some of them have been fulfilled, many remain just on paper.

Some of the projects have not taken off precisely because the bureaucrats ignored the new laws on procurement and effectively single-sourced goods and services resulting in long court disputes.

In many cases, civil servants have been accused of simply employing delaying tactics where they found it difficult to carry out their rent-seeking activities.

Critically, though, it is not enough for Mr Kenyatta to stand on a podium and keep warning bureaucrats about failure to do their work.

He must act, otherwise his five-year term will end next year before some of his projects have even began.

He cannot expect suppliers or contractors to deliver or complete work that they have started if they are not being paid and their properties have to be auctioned to repay their debts.