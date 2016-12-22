Credible, peaceful poll key

Opinion and Analysis

What happened in parliament on Tuesday during the special sitting of the National Assembly to debate proposed amendments to the electoral law is once again a reminder of how ugly our politics remains and its potential to take the country on the precipice despite the passing of a new constitution in 2010.

The underlying message in all this is that Kenya has made political leadership so lucrative, raising the temptation to acquire it at all costs.

It has not helped that nearly all institutions established in the constitution to moderate, govern and oversight the exercise of state power have fallen on their knees when faced with executive power.

Whether one looks at Parliament with its oversight role, the police with its law enforcement mandate and the many other institutions set up to check how public funds are used, the result tends to be paralysis or dereliction of duty, leaving the country adrift.

As Kenya enters the election year, we can only hope that politicians on both sides of the divide have not forgotten the crisis that befell the country in 2007 in the wake of a contested outcome of an election.