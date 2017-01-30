Dandora garbage power plant should not stall

Opinion and Analysis

Your article in the Business Daily of November 29 sparked my interest. It says a firm listed as “Sustainable Energy Management UG (SEM)” claims City Hall is in breach of contract for a proposed green power generation deal.

The company also claims that it was capable of generating 70 Megawatts (MW) of electricity from approximately 2,400 tonnes of Nairobi’s solid waste. The German firm further claims Sh600 million in unpaid dues.

From the article, I understand that the project was modelled on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT).This arrangement between the county and (SEM) needs to be subjected to public scrutiny.

During my tenure as the Town Clerk of the City Council of Nairobi, we made significant strides with JICA by completing a strategic plan for Solid Waste Management and carrying out a feasibility study that confirmed that the waste of the city could only generate approximately 20 MW of power.

The government of Japan sponsored the two studies and came at no cost to the city. Before I vacated office, JICA was at the implementation stage of the project.

It had recommended that we deal with the issue in two parts. First involved decommissioning of Dandora dump site and the second was the creation of a landfill in Ruai.

The challenge then was that the site allocated for the landfill in Ruai was about 100 metres within the flight path of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). But it is disturbing to learn that instead of identifying a new location, the county opted to identify a “new investor”.

My administration had agreed with the Treasury that the government would fund the cost of the project via a soft loan from Japan. The government further agreed that it would then extend a grant to the city of Nairobi. It is therefore illogical to stall an ongoing project and invite “new investors”, leading to several questions:

•When did the county advertise the solid waste management tender?

•How many firms responded, if any?

•Was the German firm single sourced?

•When did it carry out a strategic plan for SWM, and did they carry out a feasibility study?

•Where and what are the findings for the studies?

•Was there any public participation?