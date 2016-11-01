EDITORIAL: Dar must walk the talk

Opinion and Analysis

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli Tuesday concluded his two-day State visit to Kenya in a tour that saw him use a Press conference at State House, Nairobi to thaw relationships between the two nations.

In his charm offensive, Dr Magufuli termed the bond between the two nations as ‘brotherly’ and the people as one. He urged Kenyan firms to set up in the neighbouring nation, where Kenyans are in the list of top foreign investors.

The investment offer is welcome, but we ask the president to walk the talk. To realise the investments he is seeking from Kenya, his first order of business should be to push for the elimination of work permit charges imposed on Kenyans by his government.

The cost, which can be as high as Sh303,000 per businessperson, is prohibitive and unnecessary since Tanzania is obligated to waive the fees under the East African Community (EAC) common market protocol. Kenya did away with the fees in 2010.

It would also help foster the ‘brotherly bond’ if, in his capacity as the chairman of the EAC, he would rally other members of the bloc yet to sign the Economic Partnership Agreement to do so.