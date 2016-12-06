EDITORIAL: Development spending cut will hurt the economy

Opinion and Analysis

The cut in development spending for the remaining part of the current financial year is not exactly the kind of thing that one would expect in an economy that is desperate to create new, and retain existing, jobs.

In the latest Supplementary Budget for 2016/17, the State proposes to cut capital expenditure by a massive Sh213.5 billion at a time it is also going to increase recurrent spending by Sh32.4 billion.

The question arises as to how we can expect to grow the economy sustainably with a reduction in development spending. The criticality of government expenditure is underlined by the fact that it is the single largest spender in the country, giving a lifeline to a multitude of business and individuals.

Development spending is linked to the welfare of the citizenry through facilities such as hospitals and schools, which may need to be upgraded or renovated, yet this is undermined when the spending earmarked for them is cut.

As things stand, the economy appears to be straining given the job losses of the past two years. We have seen companies cut thousands of jobs, a clear indication that the economy needs a stimulus in the form of State spending.

Again, without adequate economic growth, it will be difficult to raise money for the next Budget and the country might strain to repay its already huge amount of public debt.

The National Treasury has in recent years given directives to ministries, departments and agencies to prepare to carry out priority projects well before the Budget is made and approved.

Civil servants should not be running helter-skelter after the Budget approval to make preparations for procurement since they should have done that much earlier.

Obviously this directive has not been respected and there are frequent delays in project implemented and money has to be returned to the Treasury at the end of fiscal year.

Had the procurement or implementation began it would not be easy to stop them without legal and financial consequences where contractors are involved. Rather than go for capital expenditure, it should be fairly easy for ministries and its agencies to cut recurrent spending.