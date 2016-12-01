Digital plan will enable our youth access online jobs

Opinion and Analysis

The Ajira Digital programme aims to introduce Kenyans to online work and provide the tools, training and mentorship needed for young people to work and earn an income.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Through this programme, the government targets to enable over one million Kenyan youth to access online jobs over the next one year.

Ajira Digital is a programme in line with the Government’s promise of job creation and a response to a globally growing market for online work.

At the moment, there are over 40,000 Kenyans already engaged in online work, ranking Kenya as the 10th biggest global supplier of online workers, and the 1st in Africa.

Our target of over one million registered online workers will make Kenya the number one global supplier of online workers, and with that, a significant economic development and reduction of unemployment.

The Ajira Digital Programme will be implemented under a partnership framework for the co-ordination of youth employment and training initiatives – The Youth Sector Working Group, that draws membership from Government Ministries including the Ministry of ICT, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well Development Partners, Private Sector and Civil Society.

This programme is therefore a multi-sectoral Government initiative that will draw on the strengths of all partners to achieve and maintain success.

As part of this programme, we have also created an online portal www.ajiradigital.go.ke where the youth can register and access public sector online work and training material.

The public sector online work opportunities will be placed on the portal and this will include transcriptions, translations, and conversion of various documents from one format to another.

To ensure the youth are able to register on the Ajira Digital Portal and do the work, the Ministry of ICT will shortly be launching Constituency Innovations Hubs across the country.

The hubs will be located at CDF facilities in all the constituencies. They will have 24-hour free internet access, allowing people to register, download and upload work.

Through the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, the government will facilitate provision of appropriate working spaces, skills and tools to enable youth across Kenya to work online.

In particular, we will finance acquisition of digital gadgets through affirmative funds, avail Youth Empowerment Centers for ICT equipment upgrade and empower and position Youth Officers in every Constituency to be the ultimate sources of information on online work.

As we roll out this programme, we are equally aware that one of the biggest concerns in attempting online work is differentiating real work from scams.