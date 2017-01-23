Doctors’ CBA runs afoul of devolution of health

Opinion and Analysis

Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya addresses a press conference on the doctors’ strike in Nairobi on January 9. Looking on are Tana River Governor Hussein Dado (left) and Health secretary Cleopa Mailu. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The ongoing stand-off between doctors and the government highlights the long-running acrimonious relationship that has marked the implementation of devolution as provided for in the 2010 Constitution.

At the heart of the doctors’ demands are higher job grades and better pay but the elephant in the room remains the collective bargaining agreement’s (CBA) attempt to reverse the constitutional provision that devolved healthcare.

By proposing to place the hiring of doctors under the Ministry of Health (MoH), the CBA fundamentally contravenes the Constitution.

Devolution is the cornerstone of the Constitution and so doctors are better advised to challenge the foundation of the pay scales than seek to circumvent the supreme law through the CBA.

The strike points to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s (SRC) skewed pay scales that do not support the objects of devolution or enable counties to attract and retain high-calibre staff.

There is also the related question of hiring and development of health personnel, which the CBA places in the hands of the national government — again contrary to the constitutional provision that clearly says county governments are responsible for personnel management (with the exception of national referral facilities) whilst training is a national function.

Such complementary sub-functions in the sector would be well served through an intergovernmental framework but none presently exists. Relations between the two levels are characterised by low trust and adversarial engagement.

The Musyimi Task Force Report of 2012 proposed a constitutional amendment to place the human resource and development aspect of the health sector under a commission as is the case in the education, a national function.

The Council of Governors (CoG) has rightly rejected the proposal of a national commission. However, the Intergovernmental Relations Act does allow for the establishment of intergovernmental bodies, including a joint commission which would be mandated through the authority of the CoG and the national government based on an intergovernmental agreement.

Another contentious issue is the role of the union as provided in the CBA. The CBA provides for a national union to represent the sector. The counties argue that the union would be required to enter into recognition agreements with all the 47 county governments and presumably the national government as well.

Counties will equally have the right to negotiate with other unions. Freedom of association is protected in the Constitution and health personnel have the right to unionise. On the other hand medical staff have the right to choose their choice of union and so the KMPDU must conform itself to this new reality.

The CoG’s proposal for recognition agreements allows medical staff protection while ensuring unions maintain a robust accountability framework to retain union members.

There is also the question of the sustainability of a 300 per cent increment. This only caters to the approximately 13,000 doctors and not the 42,000 nurses and 21,000 clinical officers who have also expressed their demands.

The Socio Economic Report 2017 calls for the restructuring of public service pay scales. The present total wage bill is Sh627 billion (Sh850 billion projected for 2017/18) out of a budget of Sh2.2 trillion. The SRC has fallen short of its mandate and has failed to address wage bill reforms.