Doctors’ strike a chance to debate fiscal management

Doctors went on strike in December over issues including remuneration, working conditions, promotion and transfer policies, occupational safety and inadequate health staff and facilities.

Both the Press and national government have given Kenyans the impression the main demand by doctors is a 300 per cent pay increase.

However, a public announcement by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) stated that “in all its offers the government has addressed itself solely to a non-existent 300 per cent pay increase demand and has refused to give its position on the non-monetary issues”.

Thus, while there are requests by doctors to improve compensation, there are other demands to benefit the greater health of Kenyans including hiring more doctors and better equipment.

However, it must be said that although the CBA is not solely on remuneration, doctors’ demands have financial implications. For example, there is a demand to hire 1,200 doctors yearly for four years.

It cannot be denied that honouring this request in addition to increased compensation and better equipment would be an expensive endeavour; and, that is likely why national government has yet to broker an agreement with the doctors.

The reality is that Kenya’s fiscal space is narrowing and the ability of national government to take on added costs is becoming increasingly limited.

Last year the government overshot its fiscal year debt target having borrowed Sh147.1 billion against a target of Sh106.0 billion.

Chronic over-spending

The public debt to GDP ratio stands at over 50 per cent, well above Treasury’s 45 per cent ceiling; and the fiscal deficit is at eight per cent, surpassing the five per cent target.

Indeed, the country has acquired public debt to the extent that a fifth of the budget is committed to repaying loans. The national government seems to have acquired the habit of chronic over-spending.

And while debt levels are still thought to be sustainable, bodies such as the IMF and World Bank have warned about the trend of government borrowing with concerns that it may lead to the country being over-leveraged, probably in a shorter time span than anticipated.

So, there is reason for national government to be concerned about the financial implications of the demands being made by doctors.

However, there is a clear flaw in the case being made by the government, attempting to use finance and economics to deny doctors their requests. Just as the government seems stuck in chronic over-spending, it also seems stuck in chronic financial mismanagement.