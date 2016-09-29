Don’t give counties overdraft facilities at CBK

Opinion and Analysis

I get scared when I see the holder of the office of governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) hobnobbing too much with politicians- and when the governor is routinely summoned to offices of top politicians to discuss how the regulator can open credit lines and overdrafts- outside the procedures stipulated in the law of the land.

The holder of the office of the governor must always project power and independence and be brave and independent-minded enough to tell off even the most powerful of politicians.

You must keep them away, especially when they are asking you to make decisions that run contrary to the Central Bank’s mandate, namely the conduct of monetary policy.

On Wednesday, CBK governor Patrick Njoroge met a group of politicians, including governors and ministers - at the offices of Deputy President William Ruto, where it was reportedly decided that the Central Bank of Kenya would start offering overdraft facilities to county governments.

The reasoning is that this will resolve the perennial cash flow problems that county governments have been grappling with. This is a dangerous suggestion that must be rejected in toto.

If we allow it, we will have set the stage for unsustainable accumulation of public debt. Why is the CBK agreeing to such a blatantly illegal arrangement? If you open the taps to governors and ministers, where and how will you stop it?

From our own history and experience, we know that when you allow politicians to tell the CBK who to give overdrafts or not, you have set the stage for disaster.

Goldenberg happened because politicians decided that exporters should be allowed overdraft facilities by the CBK.

Even Kenya, as a sovereign state itself, is not at liberty to access facilities from the CBK as it chooses.

In the first place, Parliament sets a limit for borrowing for the whole country. But because of seasonal variations in revenue cash-flows, the national government is allowed to access overdraft facilities from the CBK under Section 46(3) of the Central Bank Act.

And the law sets a limit. It says that the total amount outstanding at any time shall not exceed five per cent of the gross recurrent revenues of the government as shown in the appropriations account for the latest year.

Thus, if counties are to be allowed to start accessing overdraft facilities, the law will have to be changed. But we must not forget that the practice the world over is that federal governments are not allowed to run budget deficits.

As a country, we must be able to calculate and state the size of public debt. Imagine a situation where multiple entities are allowed to access overdraft facilities at the CBK unpredictably.

Why do we want to pollute the balance sheet of the CBK with messy debts from the counties? The balance sheet of the Central Bank of Kenya must remain sacrosanct.