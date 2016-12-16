Don’t ignore key engines of economic growth

Opinion and Analysis

As we approach the end of the year, I thought it was opportune to paint a broad brush on recent developments on the economic front. The latest positive news is that even after the interest rate-capping, commercial banks have reported impressive third quarter results.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Clearly, the banking sector remains one of the shining jewels in our economy, in terms of both corporate profits and contribution to tax revenues. But the most important number to check in the Q3 banking sector profits is where the profits declared are coming from.

Are banks discharging their intermediation role of linking borrowers with capital? Are they making money from their core business of lending money to consumers?

A closer look at the numbers suggests that a substantial part of the pre-tax profit earnings are from government securities, a reflection of the fact that the government’s appetite for borrowing remains untamed.

We are not only borrowing too much, but borrowing for consumption. Otherwise, the National Treasury would not have cut the development budget by a massive Sh200 billion in the recently published supplementary estimates.

When you cut your development budget at a time when all your numbers are showing that government borrowing is high - and when you are running a large budget deficit - it amounts to an admission that most of what you are borrowing is going into funding the recurrent budget - wages of MPs, governors, civil servants - and on servicing debt.

The big question remains: Will banks be able to sustain the profit levels they have achieved in Q3 in the context of a depressed economy characterised by frequent profit warnings- an environment where all our big retailers and supermarkets are in dire straits- where the export sector continues to suffer a protracted downturn and corporates are sending workers to the street through retrenchment programmes in droves.

Government contractors are not being paid in time, prompting big suppliers to lobby opposition leader Raila Odinga to send notice that he will soon be introducing a prompt payments Bill in parliament.

With the election year round the corner, fiscal policy will be loosened. Monetary policy will tighten as the Central Bank of Kenya moves to pre-empt the likely effect of rising interest rates- especially following this week’s decision by the US Federal Reserve to hike rates.

Sometimes, I get the feeling that the government has slowly drifted from our long-term economic blueprint, Vision 2030. We no longer talk about the big ticket projects in the agricultural sector, which were supposed to help in diversifying agricultural production by removing constraints on agricultural activity through mechanisation, irrigation, and land consolidation.

The much-touted Galana-Kulalu irrigation project did not fly. We said we would de-risk agriculture by introducing crop insurance and improving availability of credit. Not much has happened.

Another key pillar under Vision 2030 — manufacturing — has not fared better in terms of spending priorities and allocation of resources.

Granted, there has been talk about tax incentives for construction of special economic zones.

Whether you are talking about Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, or Dubai, the key intervention that revived manufacturing in those countries was special economic zones.