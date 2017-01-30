EDITORIAL: Don’t rush funding plans

Opinion and Analysis

While efforts to tie degree programmes to the cost of courses are noble, they must be rolled out gradually.

Public universities are at a crossroads as they seek alternative funding. According to the Education ministry, the programme-based allocations are likely to start in the next financial year.

Currently, funding to universities is pegged on the number of students and all programmes have a uniform cost of Sh120,000.

However, a report on unit cost by the Vice-Chancellors Committee of Public Universities states that it costs Sh600, 000 to train a dentist, Medicine costs ShSh576,000 while veterinary medicine requires Sh468.000. The government should handle the intended university funding reforms carefully.

But any funding cuts without proper consultations would likely trigger student unrest.

Ideally, the proposed changes should not affect the current students’ financial position adversely. They can, however, be used to gradually direct more funding to the more expensive courses.

It is our view that the reforms should be forward looking rather than appearing to disadvantage the current students.