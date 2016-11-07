Don’t shift debt collection burden to taxpayers

Opinion and Analysis

The withholding VAT system was first introduced in 2004 when the Efficiency Monitoring Unit (EMU) uncovered massive haemorrhaging of potential VAT revenue by unscrupulous businessmen.

These rogue businessmen would either file nil VAT returns, fail to make full declarations for VAT purposes or worse still, didn’t bother filing any VAT returns at all - even after collecting the VAT.

Amongst these were the so-called ‘phantom-briefcase-businessmen’ who would secure huge government contracts, charge VAT and then vanish into thin air soon after being paid.

A good example illustrated by the then Commissioner of VAT was that of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), which between 1995 and 2001 coughed out Sh4.6 billion to lawyers, contractors and other suppliers of services.

Out of this amount, the government should have secured approximately Sh800 million in VAT revenue. But alas, only a measly Sh76 million was realised. Pursuing such rogues was an onerous and quite expensive task for the taxman.

Initially introduced to target government institutions, the system proved to be such a success that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) decided to cast the net wider to cover the private sector.

However after a couple of years, the system was shelved after it emerged that it contributed to a massive increase in the amount of VAT refunds that the government had to pay back to taxpayers.

The government reversed its decision and reintroduced the system again with the Tax Administration Act.

However, this time it had a twist. Instead of withholding the VAT element on invoices from their suppliers, conscripted agents are required to withhold six per cent of the taxable value from their supplier invoices and remit the ‘VAT’ to the KRA.

This means that if a supplier issues an agent with an invoice for Sh116,000 (which includes 16 per cent VAT), the agent should withhold and remit Sh6,000 to the KRA.

Though this means that the tax is collected at source, this mechanism has negative cash-flow implications for the suppliers because despite this, they are still required to continue with their normal VAT obligations.

They are required to file their VAT returns and continue making their monthly VAT remittances as if they have been paid the entire amount. The impact sends chills down the spines of businesspeople, especially those with significant sales to withholding VAT agents.

I crunched some numbers and ran the six per cent withholding VAT rate through a simulation and I realised that the six per cent rate assumes a couple of things and maybe we should start viewing the system in positive light.

The six per cent rate assumes that businesses make a margin of about 6.5 per cent and that they are all subject to 30 per cent corporate income tax.