EDITORIAL: Don’t tinker with data

Mapping the modern and complex economy and producing data that can be relied upon to make critical policy decisions, have been acknowledged as some of the leading challenges of public management.

The challenge is even more daunting in developing and often chaotic economies such as ours, where the tendency to manipulate or even tinker with data to achieve political goals is rampant.

This is the message Parliament’s Budget Office is sending Treasury secretary Henry Rotich over his recent economic forecasting that the economy is set to grow by six per cent this year – even as all signals point to the contrary.

Economic growth is often a factor of investment and the output that comes out of it both in the short and long term. Mr Rotich and Treasury mandarins’ forecasting has raised eyebrows mainly because nearly all signals of growth have slowed down.

Importation of industrial and construction inputs, private sector borrowing, creation of formal sector jobs, and company profits have and remain in decline for most part of this year.

Mr Rotich should be urged to exercise caution because overly optimistic forecasts is often the root of defective economic planning that, for instance, leads to the setting of unrealistic tax revenue targets – ultimately causing huge challenges with budget execution.