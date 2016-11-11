EDITORIAL: Dumped vehicles not the priority

Opinion and Analysis

The directive by City Hall requiring owners of disused vehicles abandoned on road reserves and estates to remove them or have them impounded is sensible.

As the county government has pointed out, these vehicles are an environmental eyesore and their owners certainly acted irresponsibly in dumping them in public spaces in the first place.

The high environmental quality that the residents of a modern city like Nairobi deserve can only be achieved if everyone observes his or her duty to keep it clean.

City Hall has given the vehicles owners a seven-day notice, suggesting it is serious about ridding Nairobi of disused abandoned vehicles.

Hopefully, the motivation is to clean up the environment and not personal business interests like underhand dealings with scrap dealers.

It would even be more helpful if the authorities demonstrated the same zeal in collecting and disposing of the heaps of garbage in many parts of the city, including the central business district.

Nairobi’s garbage problem doesn’t just lower the city’s aesthetic value; it is an environmental hazard that exposes many residents to diseases.