EDITORIAL: Ease county levies burden

Opinion and Analysis

One of the major problems Kenyan businesses have had to contend with under the devolved system of governance in the past four years is multiple taxation.

Big business lobbies like the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) have consistently flagged the issue in their engagements with the county governments.

The latest to raise concerns about these charges is the Kenya Markets Trust (KMT) in a study highlighting their burden on farmers, retailers and consumers across the country.

According to the KMT study, transport cess paid by fresh produce, seed and fertiliser traders at every county road barrier and charges for retail market access are contributing to the high cost of food and farm inputs.

A trader transporting produce from Kisumu to Mombasa, for example, has to pass through 10 counties –paying levies to each along the way.

There is clearly no winner under the multiple taxation regime, including the county governments whose core function of promoting agricultural production is being undermined by this.

Industrialisation secretary Adan Mohamed has indicated that the county regulations will be reviewed to provide for a single payment in the county of origin.