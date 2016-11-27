East Africa needs more chartered financial analysts to boost markets

Opinion and Analysis

On Saturday more than 50,000 hopeful and aspiring financial analysts across the world will attempt to pass the first of the three levels of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exam. Out of the 50,000 hopefuls, 133 of them will be from East Africa.

These candidates have studied for months, spent quite a bit of money, ignored their friends, their family and sometimes their health, all in pursuit of one of the most prestigious professional designations in the world — the CFA Charter.

The designation is considered the gold standard in the investment management profession with its cornerstone being ethics. In all, it is a minimum investment of about 1,000 hours and more than Sh300,000 ($3,000).

Pursuing the financial charter designation was one of the best decisions that I have ever made. It opened up career opportunities and financial empowerment. In addition, the knowledge I gained, was transformational.

Globally, and particularly after the 2008 financial crisis, private equity firms, hedge funds and investment managers, in general, are under more scrutiny by regulators on matters that encompass market ethics, priority of deal executions, insider trading, conflicts of interest and money laundering.

Regulators and other stakeholders in financial services are increasingly looking for assurances that the investment professionals that they engage are ethical, professional and put client interests first.

In Africa, corruption is a debilitating barrier to our socio-economic development.

One of the ways in which we can begin to reverse this practice of mismanagement is by having more practising CFA charterholders speaking out against it and leading by example.

Recently, 26 new charterholders from Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania received their charters, bringing the total number of charterholders in the East Africa to 106.

While the growth in the number of CFA charterholders is encouraging, it is far from enough. Hundreds register for the exam in East Africa but the pass rates have been quite discouraging.

Of the 81 Level III candidates who sat for the exam, only 17 (21 per cent) were successful. 56 of these were retaking the same exam. It is the same story repeated in the other levels of the exam.

Candidates who sat Level 1 exams were 417 but only 112 (27 per cent) of them passed, 209 candidates sat for Level II but only 57 (27 per cent) were successful.

Our pass rates contrast significantly with the worldwide pass rates of 43 per cent for Level I, 46 per cent for Level II and 54 per cent for Level III.

Candidates and charterholders are required to abide by the CFA Code and Standards and are encouraged to notify their employer of this responsibility.