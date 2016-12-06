EDITORIAL: End this strike immediately

Opinion and Analysis

There is no role more critical for the government than safeguarding the security and health of its people.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The suffering of patients in public health facilities across the country as medics strike over poor terms and conditions of service is testimony to the fact that the government has abandoned the very reason it exists.

It is not as if the doctors and nurses woke up one morning and downed their tools. The issues at the heart of the boycott have plagued the health sector for years with little done to resolve them.

Indeed, the strike followed the expiry of a 21-day notice the medics had issued demanding that the government signs and implements a collective bargaining agreement approved three years ago.

Had the government striven to resolve medics’ grievances earnestly, it could have avoided the torment subjected to patients today and arising deaths.

Already, seven patients have died and the number is rising. This is unacceptable. Health is a basic right enshrined in our Constitution and to needlessly subject patients to agony and death is intolerable.

The medics, on the other hand, should be alive to the anguish of the sick. They shouldn’t be too adamant and dogmatic in their 300 per cent salary rise demand. It is impractical.

The medics and the government must find a middle ground and resolve the dispute as soon as possible. And when the conflict is resolved, medics should improve service delivery.