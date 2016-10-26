Enhance tax compliance through technology

Opinion and Analysis

Last week, I was a panellist at the 2nd annual Tax Summit held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

In my view, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has done a laudable job. It was evident that they have been implementing many ideas, especially leveraging information and communications technologies (ICTs) to improve efficiency.

It is uplifting that a public organisation could change a long-standing corporate culture to become attractive both as an employer and as an effective service provider.

KRA commissioner-general John Njiraini and his team have achieved this distinction without upsetting many reluctant taxpayers and irritable parliamentarians.

Many people who attended the conference felt that the organisation has been firm and fair in closing all tax loopholes. Other enforcement agencies like the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) should borrow a leaf from the KRA.

They could even do better if the government invests in infrastructure projects in ICTs.

My session, moderated by Oracle Kenya managing director Gilbert Saggia, had fellow panellists ICT secretary Kate Getao and IBM East Africa leader Catherine Mukiira. It delved into those very issues that can help enhance KRA’s revenue collection capacity.

The main theme was how KRA can harness technology advancement for tax administration.

Our discussion centred on two sub themes, namely Embracing the digital explosion: harnessing opportunities in the e-commerce and m-commerce industry in Kenya and Big data: real time data handling, data governance and advanced data analytics.

These two areas also happen to be the biggest headache for any tax collector anywhere in the world, but KRA chose to look at the issues from a fairly positive angle.

It is common knowledge, for example, that thousands of people offer services abroad and are paid, but the tax collector has no visibility of such income.

The only way of knowing that such income exists is through banks and more recently from mobile money data but due to privacy laws, KRA cannot access such data.

There is no need to fight a war that they cannot win easily. Instead, there are many other low-lying fruits.

For a starter, they need to convince the government to develop a National Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI) and since the private sector can immensely benefit from this project, it can perhaps be developed through a public private partnership.