EDITORIAL: Ensure Kenyans get full details of airport project

Opinion and Analysis

Mega projects in Kenya have become a major source of controversy, mainly because they are a channel of rent-seeking for a select elite.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The scramble for power in the country is actually centred around these lucrative projects that are ultimately paid for by the poor Kenyans, who have to forgo medicine and food to honour heavy debt obligations.

One of the projects that has pitted power brokers—past and present—against each other is the Greenfield airport project mooted under the Grand Coalition government.

The Sh55 billion project seen as crucial for Kenya’s retention of its regional leadership in aviation was stopped by the Jubilee Administration for reasons that were never publicly disclosed.

According to the bureaucrats, the new airport turned out not to have been such a high priority, never mind the fact that tens of millions of shillings had already been spent and it is included among the key Vision 2030 projects.

Parliament has now ordered the Executive to release details of the reported negotiations for compensation of the Chinese firm that was supposed to construct the terminal. We support the call for the obvious reason that it is public money we are talking about.

What the government needs to tell Kenyans is, what was the legal and economic basis of the termination? If the project was marred by rent-seeking and cost inflation, this must come out: Kenyans have no obligation to fatten public thieves in whatever shape they come in.

The government has been blowing hot and cold on the matter of consequences for cancellation of the deal. If there was a valid contract, it is hard to wriggle out of the situation without paying for the default.

The best option here would be to engage the Chinese government and the contractor to get a win-win situation.

It is our hope that the Public Investment Committee (PIC) is working in the public interest and not at the behest of the cartels that have refused to go away even with successive regime changes. It would be tragic if the public good is not the overriding motive.