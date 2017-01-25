EDITORIAL: Ensure military gear deal fulfils strategic ambitions

Opinion and Analysis

On Tuesday’s announcement that the US government has approved the proposed sale to Kenya of military equipment worth Sh43 billion came as a welcome surprise, especially in light of fears of possible disengagement from Africa by the new government in Washington.

The purchases, which still need to be approved by the US Congress, will consist of a dozen fighter and training aircraft, as well as associated technologies and training.

According to a Press release by the US Government’s Defence Security Co-operation Agency, ‘‘the proposed sale provides a needed capability in the ongoing efforts to counter al-Shabaab terrorists’’.

The new aircraft will also supplement the fleet of 40-year-old F5 Phantom jets that are the mainstay of the Kenya Air Force, and which have been in action in Operation Linda Nchi in Somalia.

Even as Kenya welcomes this move, there is need to ensure that the purchase fulfils Kenya’s strategic ambitions, and is not just in service of America’s imperial designs.

Release of the information also implies that the deal was basically fast-tracked in the waning days of the Obama administration, and the fact that the Trump administration, which has been unwinding his predecessor’s actions with speed, does not intend to rock the boat – given the well known fact that the American government primarily perceives Kenya and the region through the lens of the anti-terrorism battle.

Kenya still has significant leverage in its relations with the United States, from strategic and security matters, to being a launch-pad for American companies seeking to establish a foothold in Africa.

Kenyan strategic planners must seize the initiative to influence the new American government positively, to ensure that programmes that work, such as the African Growth and Opportunity Act, and various others on the health, energy and trade fronts, remain intact and are strengthened to the mutual benefit of both countries.

The arms purchase will also, rightfully, raise questions about the opacity of budgeting for Kenya’s security. The announcement comes barely a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta launched paramilitary equipment for the police.