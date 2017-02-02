Explain technical education to remove image of greasy hands and dirty overalls

Opinion and Analysis

The devaluing of so-called blue collar work is a mentality borne out of a contorted notion of education’s function in the society.

One which gives priority to examinations and assessment scores over comprehensive learning covering diverse disciplines.

Further to this, the perceptions of boring old machines, dirty greasy overalls and smoke-filled factories have been sustained over time by more than just a rigid education system.

The politics of national investments, value placed by corporate bodies on college degrees, prestige bestowed upon white collar jobs, the ‘mystery’ of industry and assumed complexities of its functions and functionality have all greatly contributed to these myths.

The misconceptions about manufacturing have been compounded by society’s tendency towards a false dichotomy that is pegged on gendered occupations and privileged career spaces.

These lock out many young people from readily available economic opportunities which are lucrative and accessible.

Yet the truth of the matter is, outside of these long-held prejudices lies not only productive jobs for the thousands of graduates per year, but a proven solution for the economic and social advancement for our country towards industrialisation.

One argument that continues to propagate the above warped view, is that manufacturing is fast becoming obsolete, and that the services sector is taking over its functions.

Because of this, emphasis has been laid on the ‘wow-factor’ of technologies and innovations presented by the services sector and the education curriculum has in turn underlined this by structuring courses that would ramp up the sector’s marketability.

Subsequently, potential graduates are trained to aspire to jobs in blue-chip companies at the expense of manufacturing jobs, whether or not their abilities and talents match up.

But manufacturing is, in reality, not in competition with the services sector but its foundation and backbone. The relationship between manufacturing and services sector is more than symbiotic because, the former is quite critical to the commercial innovation in the latter.

For instance, it is no coincidence that Finland, which stands a stellar example in global excellence for technical vocational education and training (TVET), is also ranked fifth in the World’s Most Innovative Economies according to Bloomberg’s 2017 Innovation Index.

Some of the metrics used for these rankings were Research and Development expenditure, manufacturing value-added, and the concentration of high-tech companies in the country.

The essential correlation of the two sectors and their interdependency is then clearly reflected in the rankings in which the country scored 83.26 out of 100 on a global scale.

Finland’s leadership in innovation is rooted in its commitment to the manufacturing sector especially in its investment in TVET.