EDITORIAL: Find a lasting solution to cane poaching menace

The vexed question of cane poaching has once again cropped up at the country’s sugar belt.

This time, industry stakeholders are going out of their way to demand new policy on licensing of sugar milling companies. The thinking here is that once the State pegs licensing of new factories to availability of cane, this age-old problem will just cease to exist.

And it is easy to understand where the argument is coming from. Sugarcane farming is a contractual business. The farmers and millers are usually bound in some long-term contract.

The miller not only guarantees farmers market for their produce, but also extends short-term loans to see the crop through the growing season.

Some millers even go beyond the financial support to offer advisory on input procurement and good agronomic practices. The farmer should, in exchange, give assurance that the produce will be ready in ordered quantities as and when demanded by the miller.

In other words, the miller’s production plan is purely dependent on the contractual relationship with the farmer. In that sense, cane poaching totally spoils the party for millers. The practice is simply unethical.

Millers who get out of their territories to farmers put on production support by other millers should be regarded as shortcut seekers who are out to reap from where they are not prepared to sow.

But this is a simplistic view of farming business. Just like the miller, farmers enter into their business with the hope achieving personal goals.

They too deserve freedom to make choices. If a farmer finds it hard to keep to the contract terms, attention should be paid to both the pull and push factors.

Farmers have households to run. If a miller can’t pay for deliveries within a reasonable period, they are bound to take their produce to the next open market.

If the miller in their contract form offers the lowest prices in the whole zone, why not try premium prices of the newcomers? It is unfair to hide behind contractual obligations to force a farmer to continue supplying cane to millers who have failed to pay for previous deliveries.

That is why a long-term solution to cane poaching menace must take care of the interests of both the farmers and millers.

A free-for-all cane market is untenable. However, as the government enforces zoning rules, it must equally ensure that farmers are not caged.