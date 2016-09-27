Firms that cling to very outdated business models cannot compete

Opinion and Analysis

Dinosaurs lorded it over the world like an angry tsunami. Ironically, over the years they became extinct.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

These intimidating animals serve as vivid metaphors of modern day firms, big and small, that may fall by the way side due to lack of effective and persistent marketing campaigns of their business selling propositions.

David Ogilvy, referred to as the father of advertising, said that “in the modern world of business, it is useless to be a creative, logical and original thinker unless you can also sell what you have created.

Potential consumers and managers of your target firms cannot be expected to recognise a good business proposal unless the manuscript is presented to them by an excellent salesperson.”

In the advent of ICT and its transformational tendencies, the business environment is witnessing a maddening rush for consumers’ attention and money especially through haphazard social media marketing campaigns.

The marketing messages popping up in our smart phones daily are crazy and impossible for the consumer to handle in totality.

It is sad to say, but we have to admit that the current and future business environment will be quite unforgiving to business captains who are still clinging on outdated business models and procedures and also stingy on technology spending. Industries previously considered to be solid and stable like the traditional cab business are now experiencing intermittent tremors.

Advertising, we must agree, is a key driver of growth in business performance so the campaign ought to be conducted in an organised manner and a well-funded promotional budget accompanying it.

Consultants and advertising agencies are plenty in town and can help your organisation efficiently allocate funds to the various advertising platforms offered daily in the market.

Technology, and to be precise social media, is providing subsidised means of advertising to business owners operating on a shoe-string budget.

A good majority on the other hand, have ignored the proverbial writing on the wall by either under-financing advertising initiatives or rejecting them in toto.

Investing in advertising is a key management decision. Never forget to analyse the net effect of your advertising campaigns on your sales register.

A good indicator of a successful campaign is when the graph is growing exponentially. If going in the reverse direction, this is good time to go back to the drawing board and ask yourselves the hard questions.

Always remember that marketing starts at the production level and not in broadcasting your business message.