Folly of only focusing on revenue generation

This past week, I was engaged in a discussion with some PhD students on critical environmental challenges and possible issues to explore for their research. The discussion led us to the process of environmental impact assessment.

Designed as a tool to ensure that development projects being conceptualised and implemented get carried out in a manner that respects and protects the environment, the application has not always delivered the desired result.

The heated discussions in 2016 about the assessment in relation to the Standard Gauge Railway infrastructure project passing through Nairobi National Park are illustrative of the challenges.

During the same week, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) put out a newspaper advertisement informing the public that it had ceased to charge processing fees for environmental impact assessment (EIA) so as to enhance the ease of doing business in Kenya.

What was interesting was not the decision to scrap the fees, but the discussions leading up to it. This action followed a government directive. While the notice was put out last week, the law still remains unchanged and requires such charges.

Why were the fees being levied in the first place? Why the initial reluctance by the environment agency to stop charging them? Is it because of legal provisions or economic implications?

The number of levies being charged by different agencies for development projects in Kenya are too many and sometimes unnecessary.

Unfortunately, the driving objective behind most of the charges is revenue generation by these agencies. In an environment of limited resources and competing needs, the drive to generate internal resources has converted many agencies to money generating enterprises.

In the process their have departed from or ignored their core mandate.

In the context of the environment, the debate between economics and ecological imperatives has been long and drawn out.

It pitted developed and developing countries in Stockholm at the first comprehensive international environmental conference in 1972, one that led to the establishment of Unep. Later debates resulted in the concept of sustainable development, a term that is the foundation for all environmental action worldwide.

Despite its acceptance, realising sustainable development is a challenge for many nations. From 1992 when the internationally community adopted sustainable development as a guiding principle, debates have continued about its content.

In 2015, the Sustainable Development Goals were adopted to try and give targets in the journey towards sustainability.

To achieve sustainable development is to ensure that both environmental and economic considerations are taken into account. Many businesses and governments however, find it challenging to balance environment and economics. Despite lip service, environment is seen as an inconvenience.