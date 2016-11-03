Fresh ideas needed to transform SME sector

Opinion and Analysis

A new baseline study on Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) found that they employ close to 15 million people, up from 2.3 million in 1999.

They contributed 33.8 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2015, down from 40 per cent in 2008.

MSMEs are key to economic and social transformation, but there is not enough support to make the sector productive and provide more meaningful jobs as well as becoming responsive to other obligations like tax.

The survey was long overdue, considering the fact that it was becoming impossible to estimate the sector’s usefulness.

The survey by nature deals with physical attributes of the sector, which in some cases should be used to make inference to critical non-physical attributes like cultural, entrepreneurial orientation and psychological state of the entrepreneur.

For example, the report has highlighted enterprise failure which more often is as a result of lack of passion and in our case many would-be entrepreneurs are necessity types that will jump out if there was a job.

The solution is to isolate real entrepreneurs who could create jobs, but due to the political nature of supporting such an initiative, lots of money is wasted to make non-entrepreneurs entrepreneurial.

There is a process to becoming an entrepreneur and if that is built into the MSMEs support systems, there will be better outcomes and less failure rate, increased incomes and reduced poverty.

A decision to become an entrepreneur starts with the passion to become one followed by the evaluation of ideas to identify an opportunity; conduct a feasibility analysis; and develop a business plan to validate the feasibility study, develop an effective business model and understand the competitive environment.

From the support systems such as youth and women enterprises, this is never done. More often than not, enterprises across Africa are replications. You see what your neighbour has done and replicate the same without even scanning the competitive environment.

The report says up to 73.5 per cent of enterprises, especially in wholesale and retail trade, fail within the first four years.

The high failure rate can be explained by the culture of creating multiple enterprises that divert attention from the primary business and blind copying from neighbours without understanding their sources of strength, which sometimes include strong networks that are not replicable.

If you examine the three enterprises with the highest failure rate, they are the most replicated throughout the country.

They have always been businesses of choice along with the complementary real estate development at rural market centres.