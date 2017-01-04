EDITORIAL: Fuel crackdown timely

Opinion and Analysis

Going by the latest outcomes, the Energy Regulatory Commission’s decision to expose tens of rogue traders in adulterated fuel is bearing fruit.

These are traders who mix lower-priced kerosene with petrol or diesel so as to benefit from the lower taxes on kerosene without caring about the environmental or mechanical risks involved.

Adulterated fuel causes vehicle engines and other parts to malfunction, posing a significant risk to safety on the road.

The fuels are also a big hazard to the environment due to the increased carbon deposits emissions that they produce. Besides, by adulterating the fuel, the unscrupulous traders evade paying taxes to the government.

It is a pity that the practice continued to such an extent that some neighbouring countries stopped buying fuel through Kenya. The financial implications of all this to the Kenyan economy is all clear.

Kenya has all to gain by ensuring that the fuel sold is clean. Unscrupulous traders should not be allowed to operate.