Guidelines that can help firms in coming year

Opinion and Analysis

It is hard to believe but yes, we are at the end of December 2016. The New Year festivities, welcoming engagements and awesome resolutions will be witnessed and made known.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

In December, it is time to sit down with Business Heads of the company and ask them to script their top priorities for the upcoming year and lessons learned in the past year. This exercise is done in a form that may be called a 5-Point Memo to the Board.

This memo format is not complicated and certainly not overly detailed, but it sets and defines the big picture and creates an incredibly powerful mechanism for alignment between boards and top executives.

The bottom line in scripting own goals, visions, missions, priorities, clarifies thoughts and regularly allows for revisiting, circulating and broadcasting pertinent essentials, across to business heads of the company, which would drive alignment.

I have on numerous occasions asked certain boards in organisations that I have engaged with, to state honestly, the top company priorities for the next 12 months. To put forward the most critical lessons for the company.

But it did surprise me, to receive a blank from a couple of them.

Growth

Therefore, it was imperative that one should initiate/be a sponsor to a five-point annual memo, to the board, articulating the most important lessons from the prior 12 months, with the most critical priorities for the next 12 months, presented as an indispensable tool to focus leadership on the things that would propel business growth.

The memo should summarize the most important lessons over the past 12 months and the top five priorities for the coming 12 months. It would be inappropriate to script more than five priorities for a 12-month period.

The first of the priorities would always remain: “Achieve financial plan.” The memo would focus on to the top line and bottom line target and a date when these targets would be agreed upon by the Board.

The other priorities may be below the header ‘‘Top Strategic Initiatives’ for the year. These strategic initiatives may be, product launches, customer interface enhancements, identifying geographical locations for business growth, strategic alliance partners that complement the core business line.

The Memo should be an evolving framework, for update discussions and board meetings. Finally, list and present the lessons learnt.

Once a year, one would share with the board and staff the most important lessons, and how, where and what it means for the organisation to move forward.

The litmus test is to ask leadership of a company the top three priorities for their company.