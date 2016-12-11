EDITORIAL: Handle issue with care

Opinion and Analysis

The issue of dominance in the telecommunications industry must always be handled with care.

Any action taken against Safaricom -- if at all it is declared to be dominant player in the local market -- will be precedent setting.

The Treasury’s recent warning that collapse of the firm’s mobile money service M-Pesa could cause widespread disruption of the economy renewed debate as to whether the company is a dominant player in the telecommunications sector.

The Treasury’s classification of the company’s critical role in the Kenyan economy as a fiscal risk is being seen as a clear sign of the impending declaration of the telco as a dominant player.

The Communications Authority of Kenya has commissioned a market dominance survey whose findings are expected to be released soon.

It is expected that if the firm is declared dominant by the regulator, it would be compelled to share its infrastructure with rivals at subsidised rates.

In Kenya, there are already dominant players in the beer, cigarette, sugar, edible oil and other industries.

Any action against Safaricom could also apply to all these other firms. But the question must always be, what is the overall good for the economy?

However, we urge that care must be taken to ensure that the regulators are not seen to punish success.