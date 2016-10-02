EDITORIAL: Hasten plans for assembly of school laptops locally

Opinion and Analysis

During the run-up to the 2013 General Election, one of the Jubilee coalition’s main campaign promises was tablet free laptop computers for Standard One pupils after the polls.

The campaign pledge struck a chord with voters given that digital learning is the way to go in the 21st Century.

However, the programme was subsequently bogged down by legal wrangles and red tape, which saw the initial rollout deadline postponed severally.

The government has now announced that it has ordered 1.1 million tablets from China as it embarks on a mass rollout of the school laptop programme.

The fresh order from China is in addition to 160,000 tablets that have already been received in the past six months. A total of 12,000 tablets had been distributed to 150 schools in the pilot phase.

Already, 23,000 primary schools have been connected to the national power grid and the Energy ministry says that 500 primary schools will be connected by the end of this year.

While the government is vouching for the Chinese deal saying that the gadgets are of high quality and meet the required specifications, we aver that it would be logical to embark on a computerisation plan to build local assembly capacity.

From the onset, the initial plan was to build and maintain the gadgets locally.

However, this seems to have been sacrificed at the altar of political expediency with the country going to the polls in less than a year’s time.

It is clear that all the gadgets for the school laptop programme are now being imported to meet political deadlines.

The earlier plans that would have seen the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and Moi University assemble the computers should be expedited.

According to the ICT ministry, the KKUAT joint venture with Latin American IT company Positivo BGH will be commissioned this month while Moi University’s assembly plant is under development at the Rivatex complex.