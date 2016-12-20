Hasten work on alternative modes of oil transportation

Opinion and Analysis

For some time, the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has been talking of building an oil jetty in Kisumu.

Once built, the facility will act as a reservoir that receives oil pumped from its other depots for temporary storage before being shipped to export destinations.

Going by the plan on paper, the Kisumu jetty should significantly reduce the number of oil tankers on the long distance to the landlocked states.

The plan is to have the commodity moved via Lake Victoria to a depot in Entebbe from where it can find its way to other neighbouring countries like DR Congo, Rwanda, Burundi and northern Tanzania.

That is the idea that has been held back by bureaucracy. Without doubt, few Kenyans would have come to know of the existence of such a plan had it not been for the fatal accident that claimed 41 lives in Naivasha about a week ago.

Coincidentally, the truck that caused the deadly accident was reportedly ferrying a highly inflammable liquid to Kampala.

We acknowledge that accidents are largely unavoidable. However, pumping petroleum products to reservoirs such as the one proposed for Kisumu, rather than transporting it by road over a long distance, would have significantly reduced the chances of accidents occurring.

That is why we take another opportunity to ask the government – and KPC management in particular – to move with speed and set up an alternative transport route for petroleum cargo.

Because of its advanced Mombasa seaport, most of the landlocked countries prefer to order petroleum through Kenya. Petroleum is also ranked as Kenya’s top re-export product, which is frequently ordered from source market by local traders for onward sale to other traders across the border.

That being the case, it is foolhardy to bank on the discipline of a long distance driver for the safety of other road users when such risky products are allowed to circulate freely.

It was therefore encouraging to hear that at long last, the KPC has kicked off the tendering for the construction the Kisumu jetty.

The process must be fast-tracked to ensure that no more lives are lost on the roads as a result of avoidable accidents involving trucks.

The government should, without hesitation work on the alternative transport modes to the landlocked countries.