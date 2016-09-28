EDITORIAL: Helb move laudable

Opinion and Analysis

The Higher Education Loans Board’s (Helb) decision to go after the thousands of Kenyans who took off to live and work in foreign countries without repaying the loans that enabled them to acquire university education is laudable for a number of reasons.

First, this is a group that constitutes the most economically progressive segments of the Kenyan population with the means to clear the subsidised loans at once.

Most importantly, reminding these citizens of their obligation to pay in order to keep the revolving fund alive goes beyond mere prodding to settle a debt into the realm of moral probity.

Besides, with the recent clamour by Kenyans abroad to exercise the voting rights they have been granted in the Constitution, it is spot on to remind the segment of this population that have yet to repay their Helb loans that such rights come with heavy obligations.

This is, in fact, an opportunity for the taxman to pair up with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission during registration of voters in foreign countries to list the same individuals as taxpayers – in line with the long held principle in democracies that there should be no taxation without representation.

Logically, there should therefore be no representation without taxation and any citizen in whichever part of the world who wants to be represented in Kenya must be ready to pay taxes.