EDITORIAL: Helb must disburse loans to freshmen without delay

The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) is either not being sincere or is totally insensitive when it insists that it cannot disburse loans to public university freshmen until 90 per cent of the anticipated applicants have submitted their application forms.

Deadlines are a fact of life, and any applicants who fail to meet set timelines cannot conceivably cry foul when they are shut out of the application process.

While the argument that Helb needs to know the total amount of applications before disbursing the loans sounds reasonable, it does not hold much when weighed against the suffering that freshmen who have completed their applications are undergoing.

That is why Helb should immediately review and disburse loans to those that have already completed their applications, and only consider the late applicants under different parameters.

A majority of Kenyans from poor backgrounds would never have made it through university without the financial cushion that Helb loans provide.

This would possibly include current Helb officials who are now acting blind to the suffering of students from the humblest of families.

A walk around all major public universities reveals the shambolic lifestyles that the students are having to put up with as they juggle between studies and penury.

The students who cannot afford the relatively decent university hostel accommodation live in shacks, a far cry from the image and environment that the academic cream of society is supposed to be subjected to.

Others simply skip classes until the now perennially late Helb loans are disbursed. In the case of last year, that happened halfway into the freshmen’s first semester.

Class divides in public universities, which were relatively unheard of only years back, are now showing clearly as the rich finance their way in campus while the people are forced to stay away from classes by lack of cash.

The excuse of unfavourable national budget cycles that both Helb and the Treasury have been giving for delayed disbursement of loans can no longer be tenable.

It is upon relevant government agencies to hammer out an arrangement that harmonises university schedules with the government’s budgeting process.

It is insincere especially for the Treasury, which many times can draw cash from the Contingencies Fund to pay for politically-correct projects, to neglect the university freshmen for consecutive years.