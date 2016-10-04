Here’s what Africa requires to fix its healthcare system

Opinion and Analysis

Africa bears a disproportionately high disease burden. The continent carries 25 per cent of the global disease burden yet it is home to only about 14 per cent of the world’s population.

Despite the high disease burden, Africa receives one to two per cent of the global expenditure on health and is served by only two per cent of the world’s health care workforce.

There is general consensus that the task of improving Africa’s health care landscape cannot be left to African governments on their own.

Rather, it is imperative that the private, not-for-profit, academic and international development sectors play a part.

This understanding has led to three fundamental shifts in Africa’s health care landscape.

The first is the realisation that health care is not only a human right but an investable asset class with outsized returns.

The second is the growing participation of the private sector in health, hence the importance of the formation of public-private partnerships.

Third is the appreciation for the need for greater harmonisation and integration of the business of health care across Africa.

This appreciation has seen the formation of federations that bring together players in the health care space from the African countries into regional groupings through a co-ordinated manner.

The East Africa Health care Federation (EAHF) — bringing together five East African countries — was the first to be formed in 2012. This was followed by the formation of the West African Private Healthcare Federation (WAPHF), a conglomeration of 15 Anglophone and Francophone countries, in 2016.

Regional federations for the Northern, Central and Southern African region are being developed.

On October 6 and 7, 2016, public and private health care stakeholders from the five regions will congregate at the Africa Health Business Symposium (AHBS) — Growing The Business of Health in Africa Conference to make the first steps towards the formation of the Africa Health care Federation. This is a unified platform that will promote strategic and synergistic partnerships, including PPPs, on the continent.

The symposium which will be graced by several African Ministers of Health, including Kenya, Uganda, Namibia and Zimbabwe, officials from the WHO, African Union (AU), East African Community (EAC) and West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO), aims to chart an actionable roadmap for the much needed transformation of health care delivery in Africa.

According to Amit N Thakker, chairman of the AHBS conference, transformation of health care delivery in Africa will be driven by five game changers.