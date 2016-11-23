EDITORIAL: Housing plan timely

Opinion and Analysis

City Hall’s plan to demolish hundreds of colonial-era houses in Nairobi so as to build 10,200 new apartment units is welcome.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

No doubt, the project comes as a relief for city residents keen on owning homes, but who have been put off by exorbitant pricing.

The deal sounds even sweeter given that the houses will be cheaper. According to governor Evans Kidero, the units will be affordable to majority of Nairobians as their pricing will be about half of the present commercial rates.

We urge those involved in the project to implement it in an open and transparent manner devoid of suspicious underhand deals, which have characterised many well-meant public ventures in the past.

The project should also be carried out in a way that does not hurt the poor and vulnerable, especially those being displaced to make way for the new housing estates.

We hope that the project will be implemented with the principle of value for money in mind, and that it will be completed in a reasonable time so that those interested in the units do not wait for far too long to occupy them.

Completing the project in time will also cut out the need for additional financing, which has seen many public projects cost a lot more than earlier budgeted for.

City Hall has promised that those who live in the houses will be given the first priority to buy the new units. It should honour this promise so that the present tenants are not unfairly excluded from ownership of the houses.