How Kenya can build commodity exchange from the coffee auction

Opinion and Analysis

In my article Business Daily published on October 10 titled How to Make Kenyan Farmers Get Best Price for Produce in Market, I promised to write an article describing the main features of a commodity exchange and how it differs from a commodity auction like Nairobi Coffee Auction and a grain board like the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

However, before that I have it seen necessary to share with readers the historical background on how and why commodity exchanges developed in the United States of America, mainly in Chicago.

The journey to the development of a commodity exchange started more than 200 years ago.

It is prudent to recap the problems facing the African continent after the liberalisation of the commodity sector, which resulted in the dismantling of the commodity boards without creating an alternative market-based intervention, a condition that should have preceded the dismantling of the commodity boards.

According to a note by the Secretary General of the UN to the 55th Session of the General Assembly, the level of commodity-exporting developing countries, liberalisation, in particular the dismantling of marketing boards, has had three main consequences: A large number of atomised traders emerged, but many were later eliminated under intense competition, mainly due to lack of business skills but also owing to difficulties with access to finance. Those that survived had links with foreign firms which supported them financially.

The commodity sector was opened up to direct participation by foreign firms that deal with exporters, generally much smaller than themselves, and at times directly with producers, creating havoc like we are seeing in the coffee sub-sector.

Thirdly, the elimination of import barriers brought in imported processed products, mostly with well-known brand names and often sold through foreign-owned supermarkets making important gains in developing countries at the expense of locally produced items.

That is why the EAC countries have problems in signing the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union.

Terms of trade

Foreign firms are now buying commodities in the continent at farm-gate prices, with a lot of mixed feelings as to whether the producer is making gains or not.

Although an analysis covering the early years of liberalisation indicated that domestic terms of trade for agriculture moved much more favourably in the “heavy intervention” countries than in “light intervention” ones, there is ample anecdotal evidence in recent years illustrating an increase in farmers’ earnings as a proportion of export prices.

In Kenya, while some commercial coffee farmers have benefited from farm-gate prices, the bulk of smallholder farmers have not and also suffer from inability to access credit from banks to till their coffee.

A review of the results of liberalisation in the cotton sector in Tanzania has shown that farmers were paid promptly and in cash, real producer prices rose, and farmers enjoyed a slight increase in their share of world price. The importance attached to grading was lost, and bad quality was not graded as such.

Another negative consequence was the establishment of too many ginneries by traders. Excessive amounts of donor-driven cheap credit facilities contributed to this. Input use declined, and the quality of the product fell.