How Kenya can improve its social innovation ranking

The 2016 Eisenhower fellows arrived in the US on the day the Economist Intelligence Unit released the 2016 Social Innovation Index 2016.

As a Kenyan on the team, I was particularly interested in finding out how my country was ranked compared to the US. This was particularly because impact investing is one of my key interests during this fellowship.

The index ranks Kenya at number 27 globally and top among the least developed countries -- ahead of India. The US maintained its position at the top of the global list.

The ranking was based on 4 parameters, namely institutional and policy framework, availability of financing, level of entrepreneurialism and depth of civil society networks.

Kenya will need to learn two things from the US: institutional and policy framework as well as financing where its scores remain very low compared to the US.

This presents an opportunity for the government to work with the private sector to move Kenya’s social innovations to the next level.

The government needs to provide an enabling environment for social innovation through policy and standards that make scaling social innovation easier.

On its part, the private sector needs to nurture a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as invest more in social innovations.

Hackathons and boot camps are a common thing within the American corporate community and this is a key takeaway for Kenya.

The financial sector - through commercial banks, venture capitalists, private equity funds and angel investors - need to support the movement by providing risk capital that is required for social innovations to scale.

Banks need to drive this movement by increasing their risk appetite and basing returns not only on the financial aspect, but also on the triple bottom line (people, planet and profit), which will be the secret sauce for success.

More innovative financing solutions need to be put in place such as social bonds and green bonds, and here we can learn a bit from the US.

The EIU ranked Kenya fourth globally on entrepreneurship mindset, just three places behind the US which was ranked top.

This is a clear indicator that with improvement on the two parameters above, Kenyans and local firms can use knowledge to develop innovative and economically sustainable solutions to the many problems facing Kenya and indeed Africa such as unemployment, poverty, security and climate change among others.