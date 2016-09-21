How capping rates can affect our economy

Opinion and Analysis

The new law capping interest rates will have a profound effect on our economy for years to come.

Companies and therefore their customers, shareholders and employees, continue to depend on bank financing, and the supply of money, determining the price of every item in shops is channeled through the banking system.

There are after all three key components the rate of interest on borrowing should comprise. First, the public interest in setting a ‘price’ for money, which is an input into every economic action.

The second is to set that price in a manner that reflects the value of time; and finally that the price reflects the risk of losing a proportion of the initial money – the depletion effect.

Take the case of public interest in our circumstances. To ensure that the brunt of market forces on ordinary people is lessened, some countries have a segmented borrower and depositor market.

Large companies or wealthy depositors, whose use of volumes of money have the greatest influence on demand and supply are considered a wholesale market.

In such a situation, the retail segment would be made up of wananchi, small business and non-profits. For us, the wholesale segment could be allowed to borrow outside the norms set out in the bill, while being enforced for retail segment.

New types of financial firms, not to mention the existing mobile money players that are about to get larger will ‘pool’ retail credit risks. This pool would be able to borrow or lend at wholesale rates, and thus provide signalling as needed.

Secondly, as regards time value, perhaps we will see borrowing over a certain amount and length of time subject to wider margins; or rates fixed over a different benchmark.

Without this, markets for project finance and longer term bonds will not develop. This will be inimical to achieving Vision 2030, and Treasury and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) will want success for the Nairobi International Financial Centre too.

Finally, it is possible that banks will face changes to loan-loss levels, provisioning rules, capital allocation and security requirements to fit into a regime of capped interest costs.

A particularly helpful change is likely to be CBK insisting that credit scoring models that underlie automated credit scoring models are revamped to reflect our own banks’ historical losses.

Currently, data that underlies these models is rarely relevant in our economic circumstances. It is also responsible for the fallacy that interest rates are a one-track reflection of credit risk alone.

A weak banking system, or distorted incentives that stunt the growth of nascent capital markets will not be to anyone’s benefit in the long term.