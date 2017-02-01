How compensating tax impedes foreign direct investment

Opinion and Analysis

Kenya is one of the fastest growing economies in Africa, according to the World Bank’s latest annual assessment of national economies around the globe.

Kenya’s economic growth path is guided by Vision 2030, which speaks to its ultimate objective of becoming a middle income country by 2030.

To achieve this, Kenya is currently executing very ambitious investments in infrastructure development projects such as roads, energy, water, agriculture, amongst others.

These projects, if well implemented, will undoubtedly act as a spring board or catalyst to the desired economic growth.

The common thread with these projects is that they are all capital-intensive. To this end, one of the most popular methods of financing them is through public private partnership.

Through this funding mechanism, the private sector is able to participate in development of these projects whose returns are quite lucrative. This is realised through the creation of special purpose vehicles which are jointly owned with public entities.

To govern this financing arrangement, Parliament enacted the Public Private Partnership Act (PPPA) on February 28, 2013.

Under the PPPA, entities in the private sector, including the non-resident ones, which are desirous of participating in these projects are required to establish project companies in form of subsidiaries and not branches.

Primarily, this is to safeguard against capital flight. This is because legally it is normally onerous to wind up a company as compared to a branch.

This benefits the economy in the long run by discouraging the investors who are driven by short-term gains.

To encourage the elusive foreign direct investments (FDI), the government has come up with various tax incentives and initiatives.

The key ones include capital allowances, special economic zones, exemption of interest on foreign loans from withholding tax (WHT), value added tax (VAT) and import duty exemptions, and accelerated ratification of double tax avoidance treaties, amongst others.

Notably, one of the capital allowances which stands out is investment deduction (ID). This is granted at the rate of 150 per cent where a person makes an investment of Sh200 million and above outside the cities of Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

Interestingly, most of the current water and energy projects are being implemented outside these three cities. The upshot of this capital allowance, especially for start-up project companies, is the huge tax loss that arises.