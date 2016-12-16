How innovation is driving Kenya financial inclusion

Opinion and Analysis

No matter who tells it, the story of Kenya’s financial sector innovation over the past decade seems to always hinge around one key phrase: “test and learn.”

This phrase generally refers to the way in which financial service providers and regulators collaborated to allow for new products such as mobile money to grow from an experiment to an essential part of our financial lives.

There is no doubt that flexibility and openness to innovation has been a key driver of Kenya’s financial inclusion success. At the same time, there comes a time when a market is mature enough that a less active policymaker role will not succeed.

We are entering an age where test and learn will not be sufficient for Kenyan policymaking to continue supporting innovation and protecting consumers in an increasingly crowded and diverse financial sector.

What we need is a sufficient shift towards more active market supervision and policy action on consumer protection and competition to support a greater diversity of providers and product types, and maximise consumer welfare.

Fortunately, we have reasons to be excited about increased consumer protection and competition in Kenya. The recent establishment of a steering committee to establish the new Financial Services Authority is just one sign that financial consumer protection is being taken more seriously in Kenya.

I have spent the past seven years at the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP) working with policymakers and providers to use behavioral research to address consumer protection challenges, help make markets more competitive and maximize consumer welfare.

This journey has taken me to markets ranging from Mexico to Ghana to the Philippines and, of course, to my family’s adopted home, Kenya. No matter the market or the product, I have realized that at the center of financial inclusion are the behaviours and experiences of consumers.

We can now develop our own “test and learn” for consumer protection. First, we must “test” best approaches to key consumer protection challenges such as transparency of product terms, access to and control of our digital identities, and the ability to drive market competition through shopping around and switching products with ease.

Second, we must always “learn” from consumers themselves by meeting them where they live to understand what is working and what challenges they face with financial products. This is why I spend so much of my time working with policymakers and providers to utilize behavioural research to inform consumer protection policies.

Finally, all of this is occurring in the context of increasing digitisation of financial services, where major Kenyan banks are putting an end to bank branch expansion and shifting to mobile financial services. These channels will create a range of new opportunities for access, innovation and better consumer experiences.

But they will also mean new challenges such as, “How do you summarize loan terms in a 160 character SMS?” or “What would a credit bureau for mobile money look like?”

These are the questions I am increasingly turning to in my consumer protection research.