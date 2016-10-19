How to fly KQ out of turbulence quickly

Opinion and Analysis

The current Harvard Business Review (HBR) edition contains an article titled “Inconsistent decision making is a huge cost for many companies.”

Authored by Daniel Kahneman and others, it details how delusional optimism can lead executives to choose the wrong strategic path.

Kahneman is a psychologist who shared the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2002. In the article, he argues that human judgment, especially by professional employees, is often influenced by such irrelevant factors as the weather. As a result, decisions vary from employee to employee.

He refers to this as “chance variability” or “noise” that is, more often than not, costly to the organisation.

In a competitive environment, an organisation would not survive if such an organisation was not aware of such cost.

Last year, months before this HBR article and before the troubles at Kenya Airways (KQ) were first reported, I wrote an article arguing that the airline’s pricing model was costing them business.

I narrated my personal experience where my sponsors would buy me an Ethiopian Airlines ticket to fly to Dar es Salaam.

I would always fly to Addis Ababa then to Dar, taking three more hours than it would normally take me to fly direct to Dar from Nairobi.

Several times, I sought quotations from the KQ website, but it always defaulted to an online booking platform called eDreams, which consistently gave Ethiopian Airlines as the cheapest on the route.

At times I would call KQ agents two to three times to verify the price and in almost all cases, they would give very different quotations that were exceedingly higher than the competition.

The problem is even worse when it comes to cargo. However, when booking is made through its partner KLM, the bids are often competitive.

Going by Kahneman’s words, there is lots of noise about KQ decision-making process and it could be one of the contributing factors that have put the airline on a downward spiral.

In its comeback strategy, the airline must seek to close this loophole through regular noise audit, which the HBR article says should consist of a unit that is working independently to evaluate a common set of cases.

The degree to which their decisions vary is the measure of noise. It will often be dramatically higher than executives anticipate. Use of third party platforms on leveraging online sales far compromises their competitiveness than if they had no online presence.

There is no logic in effectively telling the customer that you are not the best in terms of pricing.