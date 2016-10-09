How to make Kenyan farmers get best price for produce in market

Opinion and Analysis

Farmers in Kenya face a myriad of problems including unfair prices, price instability, poor information dissemination, high costs of carry, delayed payments and illiquidity and a lack of commitment to implement agricultural reforms.

If these problems are not addressed now, then the fate of the farmers will be sealed and the country’s ability to compete in the global markets will be impaired rendering the ongoing World Trade Organisation (WTO) and Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) a pipe dream.

In my article ‘How rise of ‘private window’ killed Kenya’s coffee industry’ in the Business Daily on September 19, I explained how the coffee industry was destroyed by the introduction of the private window and touched on other areas of reform that need to be addressed to save the farmers.

Indeed the problems facing coffee growers mirror those their counterparts farming maize, sugar, tea, pyrethrum and cotton, among others encounter.

The major problem confronting the Kenyan farmer is inability to get a fair price for one’s commodity. This is so because, in the absence of commodity exchanges, it is difficult to have a forum for price discovery and information as seen in the stock exchanges or other developed commodity exchanges in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member states and even in some developing countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and India.

The existing Nairobi Coffee Exchange, however, is a good example of a price discovery mechanism, which should be developed into a fully-fledged commodity exchange and replicated in all other produce to encompass grains, sugar, pyrethrum and cotton, among others.

It should be private sector-driven with the government as the referee. The open tender system (OTS) of the Ministry of Energy is another positive development that should be emulated and converted to a fully-fledged oil exchange.

Knowing where to sell the product is always a problem to the farmer.

Secondly, the fragmentation of the market makes it difficult for the Kenyan producer or dealer to get a fair price since the market is not organised. An organised market is one with rules and regulations.

The private window fragmented the market for coffee, resulting in the chaos we see today in the industry.

Essentially, Kenya has only commodity boards controlled by the government with the price determined by the board officials who are mostly government-appointed employees.

We have seen this at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), where unrealistic prices have been paid to maize farmers creating ripples in the rest of the economy such as inflation.

In an organised market, the presence of many players leads to a fair price because it depicts the normal profit element in its composition as opposed to the present system where prices are exploitative to the Kenyan producer, seller or dealer.

The price cannot be considered fair when it is determined by a few officers of a marketing board, government officers or the Cabinet.