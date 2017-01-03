How to manage potential negative effects of tourism

Opinion and Analysis

Tourism is not just about foreigners arriving at the airport, staying in hotels, making trips to see the big five, lying on the beach and buying souvenirs from the ‘Maasai market.’

No. It is also about the carbon emissions when these holiday makers travel from their homes to Nairobi; it is about the biodiversity, the people and their cultures, the massive water and energy resources to sustain the tourists’ lifestyles and more importantly, the management of all these to produce a product that will be as alluring and authentic in 50 years as it is today.

Although the industry remains the second biggest foreign exchange earner after agriculture, its future is threatened by mass tourism, whose impact on Kenya’s ecosystem is both destructive and unsustainable.

Mass tourism refers to a form of tourism where thousands, perhaps millions of people visit the same sites at the same time of the year. Its appeal is that it is affordable.

What are the dangers of this form of uncontrolled tourism and why should we be worried? One, it puts extreme pressure on diversity on which the sector itself depends.

Unique ecosystems are destroyed as new lodges and resorts come up, roads constructed and motor vehicle emissions change the composition of the atmosphere.

Over time, the ecosystem loses its shine and what attracted tourists in the first place are lost to the detriment of local communities. Related industries such as air travel and hospitality generate emissions and waste which worsen climate change and hurt local water systems.

Arising from this, it is imperative to remember that tourism, just like cut flowers, is a perishable product. It blooms in season, the demand grows, then it wilts another season, demand declines and with it jobs and incomes.

Communities which become over dependent on tourism can suffer serious economic meltdown should the industry be affected by terrorism, natural disasters or economic recession.

Secondly, a portion of revenues from local tourism are usually repatriated to foreign countries. It is no secret that majority of the large holiday planners are foreign-based companies.

Thirdly, is the loss of cultural identities as foreigners come not just with the money but also with their own way of life. This could lead to corruption of entire cultures.

I cannot emphasize enough the need to carefully manage the potential negative effects of tourism on the host community and the local environment to ensure they do not outweigh the benefits.

Thankfully, a number of players in the industry are taking big steps to adopt ecotourism, putting in place best practices to include local communities in the business and maintain environmental integrity by managing emissions and waste.

Then there is community tourism, to ensure local communities benefit from tourism, that may include home stays, where tourists are hosted by locals in their homesteads instead of staying in hotels; local community organisations managing their own tourist attraction sites and communities bordering forests being allowed to sustainably obtain firewood and grow medicinal plants while contributing to the conservation of the forests.