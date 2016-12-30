How to reduce road accidents in the country

Opinion and Analysis

Losing 3,000 lives due to road accidents every year is unacceptable. Close to 75 per cent of these accidents can be avoided.

Many analysts believe that the lives lost could be much higher than officially reported. According to official figures, about 60 per cent of those killed in road accidents in Kenya are pedestrians and passengers.

As expected, many critics have pointed fingers at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), accusing it of failing to stop accidents. Focusing on NTSA’s failures may just be looking at part of the problem.

Road safety needs active involvement of stakeholders such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), who must ensure that corrupt law enforcement officers are prosecuted, Kenya National Highways Authority, Kenya Urban Roads Authority and the Transport ministry who must ensure that all roads in Kenya are well designed, in good condition and safe to drive on.

Kenya Police Service must ensure that the Traffic Act is fully enforced and violators charged while PSV operators must ensure that their members are properly vetted and obey all laws.

Failure by any of these stakeholders will reflect as a failure of NTSA, being the body mandated to ensure safety on our roads.

According to the Transport secretary, the leading causes of road accidents in Kenya are speeding, drunk driving and careless road habits.

We can add other causes such as conditions and designs of the roads, vehicle condition, poor standards of driving and many others.

While NTSA with the help of Traffic Police have concentrated on speeding and drunk driving, the number of lives being lost on the roads has not drastically gone down over the last few years.

NTSA and traffic police have been accused severally of corruption leading to poor enforcement of the Traffic Act.

Our driving habits and safety culture are very poor.

Common bad habits on our roads include driving at breakneck speeds, driving on pavements, PSVs stopping anywhere to pick or drop passengers, pedestrians dodging traffic to cross busy highways, broken down vehicles left on roads or close to roads, driving while talking on mobile phones, driving on the wrong side of the lane, overtaking at dangerous places such as sharp bends, bridges or at major intersections, overloading vehicles, traders selling foodstuffs very close to busy highways, pedestrians walking on roads, driving at night with full headlights on busy roads, drivers changing lanes unnecessarily, driving very close to vehicles ahead and driving slowly on fast lanes.

Driving requires full attention and distracted driving habits such as talking on the mobile phone, reaching for an item in the pocket or bag are risks Driver sleeping on the wheel is another risk.

An area that has severally been blamed for many accidents is the condition and design of our roads. Many stretches of our roads are unmarked, have sharp bends, most have missing road signs, either vandalized or have never been erected, illegal and improperly erected speed bumps, pot holes and many others posing dangers to drivers who are unfamiliar with the roads.