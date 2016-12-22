How to scale up sustainability reporting by organisations

Opinion and Analysis

I recently attended a workshop organised by Strathmore Business School in collaboration with Maastricht School of Management.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The main agenda was to discuss ways in which they could create a link of their training programmes to impact investment in Kenya.

Impact investment is based on the premise of capital investment made with the intention of not only getting a return on investment but also have an active measurable positive social and environmental impact. It is believed that impact investment has very close correlations with Sustainable Development Goals.

The focus of the discussion centred on the fact that there is this huge pool of funds conservatively estimated to stand at $78 billion that is held by impact investors such as foundations, pension funds, governments among many more that is not being accessed by social enterprises in Africa.

Actually, only one per cent of total applications get funded yet we have many social enterprises doing fantastic work and need such funding.

While relying on impact investors to provide funding for sustainability may seem like a good idea in the short to medium term, I reckon that the discussion needs to be more inclusive to include private sector, SMEs and government as their activities affect the social sphere and environment.

Transparency

Currently, most companies and organisations have corporate social responsibility as a department or programme that attempt to give back to society by taking a small portion of their profit and channel it to a selected project.

The CSR model is sub optimal due to the fact that the value that these companies take from society is much greater vis a vis the value they give back.

To address this, companies should be encouraged to adopt sustainability reporting, which encourages greater organisational transparency through standardised reporting of their impact to society.

Sustainability reporting developed by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) is a framework that sets out the principles and indicators organisations can use to report their economic, environmental, and social performance.

The GRI is a great tool for companies and organisations to help in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

To date, few companies in Kenya have adopted sustainability reporting as part of their core annual reports, partly due to lack of incentives and that it’s not a legal requirement.

Incentives such as an award system for best organisation in sustainability reporting, tax breaks and many others could provide the much needed push for adoption of sustainability reporting and create the sort of radical positive impact that is needed, especially in Africa where effects of climate change are obvious, gender inequality and human rights violation is rampant.