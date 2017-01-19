How to utilise knowledge in wealth creation

Opinion and Analysis

How is wealth created? I asked a group of prospective entrepreneurs this question last year and their responses were as follows: Through inheritance, buying a piece of land and selling it at some later date, importing goods and selling locally, and seeking tenders to supply goods or services. They were all wrong.

Creating wealth involves some form of conversion or transformation of something with less value into something with greater value. Land does not create wealth unless you do farming on it to produce wheat.

Others who may not have anything to do with land will transform the wheat into flour, others will convert flour into cake as others develop new ways of making cake.

Wealth creation therefore is a continuous process and has what economists call a multiplier effect. Advanced countries use knowledge to create new transformations through research and development (R&D).

Their wealth is protected by intellectual property (IP) rights and the rule of law.

In "Patents and Wealth of Nations’’, Stephen Haber says “the world’s wealthy countries grew rich because they had well-developed systems of private property.

"Clearly defined and impartially enforced property rights were crucial to economic development; they facilitated trade, trade allowed individuals and business enterprises to specialize, specialization made individuals and business enterprises more productive, and more productive firms and individuals in the aggregate raised national income.

"Innovation and economic growth, in short, emerged out of property systems that allowed economies to operate as a web of contracts.”

In 2012, the government through the Ministry of Information and Communications dreamt of developing local research capacity through collaboration with IBM.

As a result, we signed a memorandum to share IP on a 50/50 basis. By 2014, we had reneged on the deal.

On January 9, 2017, IBM announced that it had broken the US patent record with 8,088 patents granted to its 2,700 inventors in 2016.

On average, the company was granted more than 22 patents per day. The Press release showed that the company’s “2016 patent output covers a diverse range of inventions in artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing, cognitive health, cloud, cybersecurity and other strategic growth areas for the company.”

IBM’s Middle East and Africa (MEA) region where Africa hosts two research labs in Nairobi and Johannesburg contributed 42 patents. There is chance that some of these patents will be commercialized and generate a lot of wealth. Unfortunately, for reneging on the partnership, Kenya will not share in this wealth.

Abdigani Diriye, a research manager at IBM lab in Kenya, was one of the patent contributors. His financial inclusion innovation will help organisations use social evaluation mechanisms to determine creditworthiness of persons.