How your occupation affects health

Occupational health generally can be considered as the promotion and maintenance of the highest standard of physical, mental and social well-being of workers in all occupations in order to prevent departures from health, controlling risks and the adaptation of work to people, and people to their jobs.

It protects the bodies and minds of people from illnesses arising from exposure to materials, processes or procedures used in the workplace.

Work has provided many economic and other benefits to man for centuries but a wide range of workplace hazards also present risks to the health and safety of people at work.

These include chemicals, biological agents, physical factors and conditions, and a broad range of psychosocial risk factors.

Employees should not endanger their health just to keep a job but should be given an opportunity to do decent work in a healthy and safe environment.

Occupational diseases cause huge suffering and losses to workers, businesses, and societies at large. According to International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimates, diseases caused by work kill six times more workers than work-related accidents and that, worldwide, more than 2.3 million people die from work-related accidents or diseases each year.

In addition to causing immeasurable human suffering to victims and their families, such diseases entail major economic losses for enterprises and societies as a whole, such as lost productivity and reduced work capacity.

Research shows that good health is good for business and better workplaces have better financial results.

In the agricultural sector for example, workers are exposed to chemicals and other hazardous substances such as pesticides, grain dust and fertilizers which can result in respiratory illnesses like chronic bronchitis and asthma and skin diseases if not well controlled.

Activities such as harvesting, drying, transporting and storing grain specifically expose workers to grain dust.

Handling of livestock and poultry exposes agricultural workers to biological hazards. Infectious diseases common to animals and humans such as avian flu are also a risk to poultry farm workers.

Working without adequate protection exposes farm workers to poisonous plants and insects.

In the manufacturing sector, processes and raw materials used in many factories expose workers to a range of health risks such as hearing loss from high noise levels emitted from machinery, skin, eye and respiratory illnesses from chemicals and dust, vibrations from hand held machinery, heat stress from hot processes, back injuries or aches from poor material handling techniques, musculoskeletal disorders resulting from repetitive motions, psychosocial and mental risks from work procedures and environment among others.

Office workers are not any safer. Glare from computer screens may result in eye illnesses, poor work station design and poor posture exposes workers to back ailments over a period of time.