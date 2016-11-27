Humans, not technology, to blame for corruption

Opinion and Analysis

As we gear for next year’s general election, there continues to be discussions about the state of preparedness of the country and key institutions responsible for those elections, with huge focus on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

One of the areas of concern relates to procurement of technology. The Election Laws Amendment Act provides that technology requires to be in place eight months before the August 2017. This is a few days away. The possibility we will not meet these timelines exists.

The more important issue is the premium we have placed on technology. It is not only in the electoral sphere. The world has been going through a technology revolution.

As a country we have been part and parcel of that revolution. Our youth continue to innovate several applications, systems and processes.

Our focus on adoption of technology is therefore in line with global trends. However, our fixation that technology alone is the answer to our problems, especially governance challenges is way off the mark.

This past week governors called for suspension of the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS). Their argument is that the system is being used to corruptly obtain money that belongs to county governments.

In essence, as opposed to enhancing transparency and integrity it was actually having the reverse effect. IFMIS is also at the centre of the National Youth Service scandal.

The complaint about IFMIS, however misses the point. Technology can and does have problems. But technology on its own is neither the problem nor the solution. It is supposed to aid in discharge of business. But it cannot replace the role of human beings.

Human resource is an important prerequisite for the development of any nation. The manner in which we train and inculcate a culture of hard work and honesty helps ensure that the country’s progresses and that technology serves its intended purpose.

If we adopt technology but have human beings who are not focused on working with the technology effectively, we will still end up with complaints about quality of service delivery in those sectors where technology has been adopted.

This is the context within which the IFMIS discourse and corruption allegations in counties have to be seen. The presence of corruption in the country has nothing to do with technology. It is more about human interventions.

As a young student in high school learning about computers for the first time, I remember being told about the phrase ‘‘garbage in, garbage out’’. This phrase captures what truly ails is and where our complaints and corrective action should be targeted.

To be sure, we seem to understate the role of human beings. The debate about human beings versus technology is sometimes couched as an either or. This should not be the case. Indeed, human beings are the foundation of any society.

This past week, I attended a training for judges, prosecutors and custom officials in SADC countries in Swaziland. In the course of the training several of the participants had a discussion about the quality of human beings.